The new bosses of Levski have not yet been registered, there are several reasons and they are not in the "blues"

On September 24, Levski filed an application with the Commercial Register for registration of the changes in the club's management, but a month later they are not officially a fact. We recall that the "blues" went from a two-tier to a single-tier management. That is, the Supervisory and Management Boards were dissolved and a Board of Directors was created in their place. It included Daniel Borimirov, Edu Gaspar, Claudiu Prakovnik, Felipe Berliner and Matthew Cherry.

However, the Board of Directors in question cannot officially take office because it has not yet been entered into the register.

The reasons are not related to any inaccuracy on the part of Levski, but purely bureaucratic.

One of them is the adoption of the euro. Because of it, the TR has been flooded with requests from companies to convert their capital. Another is related to the financial statements of the companies, which have clogged the general flow.

This has led to delays in registrations of over a month and it is not clear when things will return to normal.