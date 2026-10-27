Semen Novikov: "I am now more relaxed that the gold is with me"

Bulgarian national Semen Novikov fulfilled one of his biggest goals in wrestling after winning the world title in the 87 kg category in the classic style. The Olympic champion from Paris 2024 triumphed in the final against Iranian Alireza Mohammadipiani with a decisive 4:0, repeating his success against the same opponent from the Games in the French capital.

After the decisive bout, Novikov admitted that he felt relieved, having already won the only award that was missing from his collection. The Bulgarian wrestler revealed that his main tactic was to take the initiative and put his pressure on the opponent.

„I feel good. I have no more words to describe this feeling. Our plan was to move forward. I was a two-time world champion under 23, but people told me that I should remove those words from the title. Now I also have a world gold medal in men's events," the champion told BNT.

Novikov also drew attention to the challenges that await the Bulgarian team next season. According to him, the main priority will be winning Olympic quotas, expressing hope that the problems and conflicts in the federation will remain in the past.

„Next year will be very important. I hope the difficulties and conflicts in the federation will remain this year. I believe that next year we will win more quotas for the Olympic Games," he said.

This year, the national team added a silver medal from the European Championship and the world title to his successes. Despite the impressive results, however, his ambitions remain high and he does not hide that he wants to continue developing.

„I only need gold. I am not satisfied and I still have a lot of work to do. It is not as difficult to win as it is to stay at the top. Now I am calmer, because the world gold is already with me. Next year I will not have to chase the world title at all costs – I will need a medal that will ensure participation in the Olympic Games“, explained Novikov.

The world champion expressed gratitude to the new leadership of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation and to his club CSKA, emphasizing that the team has the potential to achieve further significant successes. He also praised the training conditions at the capital club.

The most emotional part of his recognition was dedicated to his father, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday.

“I want to thank the new leadership of the federation. Our team is not weak and we have already proven it. We will show it many more times. We have the best conditions at CSKA. I dedicate this medal to my father, who turned 60 two days ago. I promised him that I would give him a gift two days later. I thank all Bulgarians who support me. We are moving forward and we will not stop“, concluded Novikov.