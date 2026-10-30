The new "San Siro" will be a work of art for over 70 thousand spectators

One of the most legendary football facilities in the world will remain a thing of the past. The iconic "San Siro" stadium, also known as "Giuseppe Meazza", will be replaced by a completely new arena in the next few years, after the management of Milan and Inter reached a final agreement on the matter.

Built between December 1925 and September 1926, the home of the two Milanese giants has hosted a number of memorable finals and tournaments, but a century later its condition no longer meets modern standards. This prompted the clubs to acquire a plot of land in the immediate vicinity of the current arena, with actual construction work expected to start in the summer of 2027. According to preliminary plans, the new stadium should open its doors for the start of the 2030/2031 season. The current "San Siro" will continue to operate normally until the full completion of the modern complex, after which it will be almost completely demolished. An important detail is that the mythical stadium will not be completely erased. About 90 percent of the structure will be demolished, but historical elements such as the towers in the four corners and the second floor will be preserved to integrate into a new park, shopping and sports center in the area.

One of the most legendary football facilities in the world will remain a thing of the past. The iconic San Siro stadium, also known as the Giuseppe Meazza, will be replaced by a completely new arena in the next few years, after the management of Milan and Inter reached a final agreement on the matter. Built between December 1925 and September 1926, the home of the two Milanese giants has hosted a number of memorable finals and tournaments, but a century later its condition no longer meets modern standards. This prompted the clubs to acquire a plot of land in the immediate vicinity of the current arena, with the actual construction work expected to start in the summer of 2027. According to preliminary plans, the new stadium should open its doors for the start of the 2030/2031 season. The current San Siro will continue to function normally until the full completion of the modern complex, after which it will be almost completely demolished. An important detail is that the mythical stadium will not be completely erased. About 90 percent of the structure will be demolished, but historical elements such as the towers at the four corners and the second floor will be preserved to be integrated into a new park, shopping and sports center in the area. The first official designs of the new facility, which will bear a different name, will also be shown tonight. According to information from the authoritative newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", the arena will have an oval shape and will have a capacity of 71,500 spectators, which is a slight decrease from the current over 80,000. The stands will be located on two tiers with a slope of 37 degrees, resembling the famous "Yellow Wall" at "Signal Iduna Park" in Dortmund. The stadium itself will be raised on a special podium, allowing for the construction of an underground parking lot. The roof and the terrain will be fixed, without the option of being retracted, and the field itself will not be covered. From the outside, the façade will impress with a large-scale system of colored LEDs that will illuminate the facility in red, blue and black, depending on which of the two teams is hosting. Inside, it will be the most high-tech stadium in Italy, equipped with giant screens and a special LED ring between the first and second floors for broadcasting statistics, replays and advertisements. Serious attention has also been paid to corporate clients, as the VIP boxes will be significantly increased. They will offer between 8,000 and 13,000 seats depending on the level of occupancy and accessibility, and companies will have the exclusive right to rent entire "sky boxes". This large-scale project promises to position Milan once again at the top of football infrastructure in Europe over the next decade.

🚨🏟️🆕 The NEW SAN SIRO will have 71,500 SEATS, an OVAL design and DORTMUND-INSPIRED stands. The stadium will feature TWO TIERS, with the stands behind the goals inclined at 37° — just like Borussia Dortmund's famous YELLOW WALL. The first official images of Milan and Inter's new stadium will be unveiled TOMORROW! [ @Gazzetta_it ] — Milan Wire (@MilanWireX) October 28, 2026

The first official designs of the new facility, which will bear a different name, will be shown tonight. According to the authoritative newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", the arena will have an oval shape and will have a capacity of 71,500 spectators, which is a slight decrease compared to the current over 80,000. The stands will be located on two tiers with a slope of 37 degrees, resembling the famous "Yellow Wall" at "Signal Iduna Park" in Dortmund. The stadium itself will be raised on a special podium, allowing for the construction of an underground parking lot. The roof and the pitch will be fixed, without the option of being retractable, and the pitch itself will not be covered.

From the outside, the facade will impress with a large-scale system of colored LEDs that will illuminate the facility in red, blue and black, depending on which of the two teams is hosting. Inside, it will be the most high-tech stadium in Italy, equipped with giant screens and a special LED ring between the first and second floors for broadcasting statistics, replays and advertisements.

Serious attention has also been paid to corporate clients, with the VIP boxes being significantly increased. They will offer between 8,000 and 13,000 seats depending on occupancy and availability, and companies will have the exclusive right to rent entire "sky boxes". This large-scale project promises to position Milan once again at the top of football infrastructure in Europe over the next decade.