There are three options for a new coach for Lokomotiv Sofia, at least at this stage. Lyubo Penev left the club from the capital's "Nadezhda" district due to negative results. Out of 12 matches played, the "red-blacks" have 1 win, 6 draws, 5 losses and occupy 12th position in the temporary standings of the First League. Sports news

According to our sources, Lokomotiv's plans include Alexander Tomas, Georgi Donkov and a foreign specialist. More clarity is expected at the end of the week, and by the middle of next year the "railwaymen" should announce the name of the new coach.