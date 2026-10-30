George Russell remains confident despite missed chances for Formula 1 world title

George Russell is adamant that missing out on a first Formula 1 world title this season will not mark his entire career, nor will it break his confidence.

The British Mercedes driver has started the campaign as a clear favorite for the championship crown after his strong performances at Williams and a solid performance since moving to the Silver Arrows. However, the reality on the track has developed differently – his teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli is on the verge of making history as the youngest world champion in the royal races during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend. Russell's only chance of delaying the outcome is a victory at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit.

While reliability issues have taken their toll, Russell's performance has also suffered from serious fluctuations. While Antonelli recorded a remarkable nine wins in his second season, the Briton was left with three wins, despite a dominant start to the year in Australia.

Speaking to the media in Mexico, the 28-year-old cited former teammate Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso as evidence that failure this campaign does not end his championship ambitions.

“Honestly, I've learned more about myself this year than I wanted to. The highs and lows in our sport are huge because we all put so much passion into what we do.

“But I remind myself that I'm only 28. I see Lewis still racing at the top level at 41, and Fernando at 44. Lewis won most of his titles after his 30th birthday. This year is definitely not going to define my career as a whole. It's not going to break me, it's just going to make me stronger. I'm proud of my resilience and the way I've overcome the tough times. I've still got a good 12 to 15 years in Formula 1 ahead of me,“said Russell.

“It's hugely important for me to be more consistent. A few races ago in Azerbaijan we took pole position by eight-tenths and won the race, and just a week later I finished eighth. "I have never had a season with such large amplitudes in my career. The speed is there because you can't drive like that in Baku if you have lost your qualities. The problem is that we lack consistency. That is my main priority for the remaining races," added the Briton.