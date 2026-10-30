It became clear who from which of our teams is in "Diema Sport"

The journalists from “Diema Sport“ are some of the most recognizable faces on the television screen. Especially those who comment on football matches from the domestic championship.

Very often the viewer asks the journalists which teams they sympathize with.

The colleagues from BLITZ tried to find an answer by offering a list of the fan biases of the more famous television commentators. We would like to clarify that these are only those whose portfolio is Bulgarian football.

In the first two places we have listed the head of the sports department of Diema and Nova TV, Vesselin Vassilev, as well as the producer of the programs related to domestic football, Geno Daskalov.

Veselin Vassilev CSKA

Geno Daskalov Levski

Yasen Deyanov

The only one who, even in a narrow circle among his colleagues, does not admit to club bias. He claims that he is not a fan of any Bulgarian team. He trained football as a child and teenager in Levski, Loko Sofia and Ludogorets. However, it is said that Yasen's heart beats faster when the ball hits the “red” goal during the eternal derby of Bulgaria.

Boris Mutafchiev CSKA

Filip Bokov Levski

Viktor Penev CSKA

Angel Pleshtov Levski

Georgi Nikolov Levski

Ivan Karaivanov CSKA

Kiril Pamukliyski Levski

Important note: None of the journalists have shown overt club bias on air - either when commenting on a match or when analyzing in the studio. The same definitely applies to their bosses Vassilev and Daskalov. For which they should all be congratulated.