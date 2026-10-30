Dunav announced double bonuses for the match with Levski

The football players of Dunav Ruse will have additional financial motivation for the upcoming match against Levski. The management of the "dragons" has decided to double the usual bonuses for the match, which will be held on Saturday at 16:30 at the City Stadium in Ruse.

According to information from "Mach Telegraf" the players will receive 1200 euros each for a victory over the "blues", instead of the standard 600 euros that the club pays for success on its own field.

The reward will be higher even in the event of a draw. While Dunav players usually receive 200 euros for a point won in a home match, against Levski the amount will reach 400 euros.

The decision of the club management is unprecedented since the beginning of this season. So far, the Ruse team has not been stimulated with increased financial bonuses for any of its other matches.