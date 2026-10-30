CSKA gathers legends and popular personalities for the return of the "Bulgarian Army"

A number of popular personalities have received invitations from CSKA for the official opening of the renovated "Bulgarian Army" stadium. Among the special guests are expected to be both significant figures from the history of the "reds" and representatives of political and public life in Bulgaria. The event will also be attended by famous athletes who have left a lasting mark on the history of the army club outside of football.

CSKA's historic return to Borisova Gradina will be marked by the match against Slavia, which starts at 19:30. The club's management has prepared a special program for supporters, who will be able to enter the stadium two hours before the first referee's signal.

„On the day of the match against Slavia, we invite you to our new home 2 hours before the start of the match, to experience together the emotion of the return of the „Bulgarian Army“, read the official announcement of the „reds“.

Among the big names who will witness the memorable moment is Stiliyan Petrov. The record holder for appearances for the national team has rearranged his commitments in order to be in the stands for the first match of the reconstructed facility. The former captain of Bulgaria will arrive in our country for a short time, after which he will travel back to London, where he has television commitments related to the English Premier League. On Tuesday, Petrov shared an emotional message on the occasion of CSKA's return to the “Army“.

Stiliyan will also be joined by Martin Petrov, who also expressed his joy at the long-awaited event through a post on social media.

Meanwhile, preparations for the opening continue in full force. In an attempt to further increase the excitement among fans, yesterday the club published a short video featuring the popular TV and radio host Niki Kanchev. The famous supporter of the “Reds“ stood in front of the modernized stadium, and the main message of the video was related to the two days remaining until the team's return home.

The interest in the historic match is huge, with tickets being sold out in an extremely short time. However, the club still has the option of releasing additional limited numbers of passes through its new ticket platform in the hours before the match.