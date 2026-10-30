Trent returns to Anfield this winter?

Trent Alexander-Arnold could return to Liverpool. The Real Madrid defender is the subject of interest from his former club, with a transfer being considered in the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to information from journalist Pacojo Delgado from SER Deportivos, "Merseysiders" are actively exploring the possibility of bringing the Englishman back, with contacts already established with his representatives.

Initial plans suggest that the deal will be structured on a loan basis.

However, the potential transfer faces two main challenges. One is the player's high salary, and the other is his strong friendship with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, which could influence his decision.

If Alexander-Arnold does indeed leave Real Madrid, it is assumed that coach Jose Mourinho will request the signing of Pedro Porro from Tottenham as his replacement.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a well-known name at "Anfield", as he is a Liverpool youth player, part of the club's system since 2004. In 2025, he moved to Real Madrid.

This season in La Liga, the 28-year-old English international has recorded 6 appearances and 1 assist.