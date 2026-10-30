Levski midfielder Akram Buras has a chance to make it into the starting lineup for tomorrow's clash with Dunav. The midfielder is gradually regaining his optimal form after being out of action for a long time due to a thigh injury.

Buras returned to action in the away game against Viktoria Plzen (2:1) in the Europa League, but in the next match against Arda (1:1) in Kardzhali he remained on the bench. Head coach Julio Velasquez revealed that the player also had health problems before the match with Kardzhali.

„Akram Buras is developing quite well. I'm not sure if you knew about this incident – on Monday he had a difficult morning, he had a fever. We decided that he could travel with us to Kardzhali because it was not such a dangerous situation. In the end, he didn't play. Now he's able to train, he took part with the team. He's not 100 percent yet, but he's improved. He'll be in the group for Dunav for sure, but I haven't decided on the starting 11. There's a chance he'll start as a starter," commented Julio Velasquez.

The good news for the "blues" is that Gasper Turdin is now fully recovered and will be available for the upcoming match. He didn't take part in the team's last two matches due to an injury sustained in the match against Spartak Pleven for the Bulgarian Cup.

At the same time, Assen Mitkov continues to have problems with his knee, and is still experiencing pain.