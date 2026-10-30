The "Bulgarian Army" fortress in numbers: 81% is the chance to lose, a little over 5% is to win

Now the time has come for CSKA's home - the "Bulgarian Army" stadium to open its doors again. Renovated, much more beautiful, a dream for the numerous red fans. A place where it has always been very, very difficult for everyone.

The numbers are categorical - CSKA is very cruel to its enemies there, writes "Mach Telegraf".

If you are visiting the "Army" for a match in the Bulgarian championship your chances of winning are just over 5%, and of losing 81%.

A little better, but overall it is also quite difficult for teams from Europe that visit CSKA's home ground. Their chances of winning are 18.46%, and of leaving with a loss - about 68%.

Another curious fact is that CSKA has a 100% success rate of the “Army“ in the KNK tournament.

Out of 6 matches there, there are 6 victories with a goal difference of 28:1. This asset is accumulated from the victories over the Irish Limerick with 2:0 in 1965, the Finnish Haka with 9:0 in 1970, the Slovak (then Czechoslovak) Inter Bratislava with 5:0 in 1988, the Greek giant Panathinaikos with 2:0 also in 1988, the Dutch Roda with 2:1 in 1989 and the Liechtenstein Balzers with 8:0.

As for the largest number of matches - those for the championship, we should note that they are 868 in number. Of these, CSKA has 705 wins, 116 draws and only 47 losses. The total goal difference is 2377-551. Of the rivals, the only team with a positive balance of the “Army“ is the one against which the stadium was closed in its previous form - Ludogorets.