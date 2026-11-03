Nikola Tsolov featured in The Sun’s list of future stars

Nikola Tsolov has been included in a special list by the British newspaper “The Sun” featuring young drivers who could become the next big names in Formula 1. The Bulgarian is presented as one of the racers capable of competing with the new world champion, Kimi Antonelli.

“The Sun” focuses on Tsolov’s performances in Formula 2, where he is second with 200 points. Ahead of him is Rafael Câmara with 207 points. The British publication writes that “Nikola Tsolov is pushing for a seat in Formula 1”, linking his name with a possible future drive for Racing Bulls. The 19-year-old Tsolov races for Campos Racing and has been part of the Red Bull Junior Team since 2025. Before that, he was in Alpine’s academy between 2022 and 2024. The Bulgarian won the Spanish Formula 4 title and spent two years as part of Fernando Alonso’s karting team.

On October 30, Tsolov made his first appearance in an official session during a Formula 1 race weekend. In the first free practice session ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, he finished 12th in a Racing Bulls car, completing 29 laps. At the end of the session, he reported a problem with his right leg, which he said had been caused by pressure from the seat.

“I can’t feel my right leg. I think the seat is pressing on it and stopping the blood circulation,” Tsolov said over the radio.

Interest in young drivers has intensified following Kimi Antonelli’s historic title win. The Italian became the youngest world champion in Formula 1 after finishing third at the Mexican Grand Prix.

For Tsolov, the next challenge is the battle for the Formula 2 title. The season continues with the Qatar round from November 27 to 29, while the finale will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi from December 4 to 6. In addition to the Bulgarian, “The Sun’s” list also includes Rafael Câmara, Ugo Ugochukwu, Freddie Slater and Leonardo Fornaroli.