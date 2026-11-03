Fans to train with Grigor Dimitrov

A limited number of fans will have the opportunity to train and play alongside Grigor Dimitrov during a special tennis event in Pasadena, California. The meeting with the Bulgarian tennis player is scheduled for November 13, 2026.

The program will take place on the court at the Huntington hotel, with Brilliant by Langham as the organizer. The event has been designed as a complete experience for tennis enthusiasts, who will be able to receive practical advice from Dimitrov and take part in the training sessions. The first part of the program will begin with a training session on the court. Afterward, the participants will gather for lunch, and in the second session they will return to the court for activities with Dimitrov.

After the second training session, advice will be offered during afternoon tea. Fans will also have the opportunity to receive autographs from the Bulgarian tennis player.

Grigor Dimitrov has reached No. 3 in the world rankings. The event in California will give tennis enthusiasts the rare opportunity not only to see him up close, but also to share the court with him as part of an organized training program.