Bulgarian Football Union provides information on postponed Dobrudja Dobrich–Fratria match

The Bulgarian Football Union announced that the match between Dobrudja 1919 (Dobrich) and Fratria (Benkovski) from the 14th round of the Second League, 2026/2027 season, has been postponed to another date due to adverse weather conditions.

The match, originally scheduled for November 2 at Druzhba Stadium in Dobrich, was postponed by the referee for November 3 at 17:30.

In connection with the red alert code for heavy rainfall in Dobrich Region issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), the hosts submitted a written request to reschedule the match. Fratria also expressed its written agreement to set a new date.

In view of the NIMH warning and the written consent expressed by both clubs, the Bulgarian Football Union’s Professional Football Department, in its capacity as the body administering the championship, has postponed the match to another date with a view to ensuring the safety of the participants and spectators.

The new date and kick-off time of the match will be announced at a later stage.