Grigor Dimitrov will not participate in any more tournaments until the end of 2026. His final appearance on court this season thus ended in a defeat to Adolfo Vallejo in the qualifying rounds of the Paris Masters tournament. The Bulgarian tennis player lost 6:7(3), 6:4, 3:6.

Before that, Dimitrov received a wild card for the ATP 500 event in Vienna, but he was unable to record a win there either. He was eliminated after a 4:6, 6:3, 3:6 defeat to Flavio Cobolli, TennisKafe recalls.

Unfortunately, physical problems once again had a serious impact on the performance of Bulgaria's best tennis player. For the second consecutive year, injuries prevented Dimitrov from fully carrying out his plans, as he missed some of the tournaments he had scheduled and was not in optimal physical condition for others.