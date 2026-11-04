Nadal leaves the door open for another match against Federer

Rafael Nadal has left open the possibility of taking to the court against Roger Federer once again. The Spanish tennis legend said that the two have discussed the idea of an exhibition match, but there is still no specific agreement on a date, venue or format.

“I am open to the idea and I have had long conversations with Roger. Let’s see what happens in the future – whether something happens or not. But we stay in touch almost every week. We talk very often, and if at some point we find the right occasion and the right place to do something, you will know. But for now, I still don’t know,” Nadal said in an interview with TSN.

Nadal’s statement shows that the idea has been discussed between the two, but has not been turned into an officially organised event. The Spaniard did not say when the match might take place, where it would be played or whether it would be a single encounter or part of a larger exhibition event.

Nadal and Federer faced each other on court 40 times, with the Spaniard winning 24 of those matches. Their rivalry became one of the defining features of modern tennis and pitted two contrasting styles against each other – Nadal’s intensity and power versus Federer’s technique and composure.

The two discuss not only the possibility of playing against each other again, but also the development of tennis. Their conversations include the names of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev – part of the leading generation following the era of the great rivalries.

Asked whether they compare their own generation with today’s stars, Nadal initially replied jokingly: “Yes, we think we were much, much better. Yes.” He then clarified that the two talk about various topics – golf, sport and their personal views.

“We share our thoughts. I mean, normal relationship,” the Spaniard added.