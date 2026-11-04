Sports on TV on Wednesday (4 November)

08.00 Snooker: International Championship - Eurosport 1
09.45 Football: Melbourne – Persib - Nova Sport
12.00 Tennis: ATP 1000 Paris - MAX Sport 1
12.00 Football: Pohang – Gamba - Diema Sport 3
12.00 Football: Seoul – Viettel - Nova Sport
13.00 Weightlifting: World Championships - bTV, Ring TV
14.15 Football: Buriram – Kashima - Diema Sport 3
15.45 Football: Arkadag – Gol Gohar - Nova Sport
17.00 Youth Olympic Games - BNT 3
18.00 Football: Al Rayyan – Al Nahda - Nova Sport
18.00 Football: Al Kuwait – Nasaf - Diema Sport 2
18.00 Volleyball: Levski – Apollon - MAX Sport 3
18.45 Volleyball: Slavia – Neftochimic - MAX One
19.00 Basketball: Lokomotiv Plovdiv – Neftchi - BNT 3
19.45 Football: AEK Athens – Real Madrid - bTV Action
19.45 Football: Fenerbahce – Liverpool - Ring TV
20.15 Football: Al Muharraq – Al Jazira - Diema Sport 3
20.15 Football: Al Taawoun – Al Faisaly - Nova Sport
20.30 Basketball: Bosnia – Balkan - MAX Sport 2
21.00 Volleyball: Bogdanka – Belchatow - MAX Sport 3
21.30 Volleyball: Lube Civitanova – Modena - MAX Sport 1
22.00 Football: RB Leipzig – Manchester City - bTV Action
22.00 Football: Slavia Prague – Arsenal - Ring TV
22.00 Football: Bristol City – Wolverhampton - Diema Sport 2