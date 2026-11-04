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Sports on TV on Wednesday (4 November)

Sports on TV on Wednesday (4 November)

Here's what you can watch on television today

Nov 4, 2026 08:21 61

Sports on TV on Wednesday (4 November) - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

08.00 Snooker: International Championship - Eurosport 1

09.45 Football: Melbourne – Persib - Nova Sport

12.00 Tennis: ATP 1000 Paris - MAX Sport 1

12.00 Football: Pohang – Gamba - Diema Sport 3

12.00 Football: Seoul – Viettel - Nova Sport

13.00 Weightlifting: World Championships - bTV, Ring TV

14.15 Football: Buriram – Kashima - Diema Sport 3

15.45 Football: Arkadag – Gol Gohar - Nova Sport

17.00 Youth Olympic Games - BNT 3

18.00 Football: Al Rayyan – Al Nahda - Nova Sport

18.00 Football: Al Kuwait – Nasaf - Diema Sport 2

18.00 Volleyball: Levski – Apollon - MAX Sport 3

18.45 Volleyball: Slavia – Neftochimic - MAX One

19.00 Basketball: Lokomotiv Plovdiv – Neftchi - BNT 3

19.45 Football: AEK Athens – Real Madrid - bTV Action

19.45 Football: Fenerbahce – Liverpool - Ring TV

20.15 Football: Al Muharraq – Al Jazira - Diema Sport 3

20.15 Football: Al Taawoun – Al Faisaly - Nova Sport

20.30 Basketball: Bosnia – Balkan - MAX Sport 2

21.00 Volleyball: Bogdanka – Belchatow - MAX Sport 3

21.30 Volleyball: Lube Civitanova – Modena - MAX Sport 1

22.00 Football: RB Leipzig – Manchester City - bTV Action

22.00 Football: Slavia Prague – Arsenal - Ring TV

22.00 Football: Bristol City – Wolverhampton - Diema Sport 2