Six Hockey Powers Refuse to Play Russia After CAS Ruling

Six European hockey powers have refused to play against Russia after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne ordered the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to allow Russian national teams to participate in tournaments during the 2026/27 season. Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Latvia and the Czech Republic joined the boycott.

The CAS ruling of October 30 overturned five resolutions of the IIHF Council and ordered the federation to ensure the participation of Russian teams in the relevant tournaments. The IIHF said it disagreed with the ruling but recognized the authority of the court and would act in accordance with its decision. The international federation has not yet announced exactly how Russia’s return will be organized.

The first major competition that could be affected is the World Junior Championship for players under 20. The tournament is scheduled to take place from December 26, 2026, in Edmonton and Red Deer, but Canadian authorities said the Russian team would not be allowed to participate.

„As long as Russia and Belarus support this illegal, unjustified and terrible war in Ukraine, there will be no Russian or Belarusian athletes competing for their countries in Canada,“ Prime Minister Mark Carney said, as quoted by Canadian public broadcaster CBC.

Sports Minister Adam van Koeverden added that Canada would maintain restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in competitions held on its territory and receiving federal funding.

The Norwegian federation said it would not play against Russia at the men’s World Championship in Germany in May 2027. „This decision is based on our responsibility to protect the safety and well-being of our athletes, staff members and their families,“ the statement said.

Denmark, Sweden and the Czech Republic also announced that they would not take part in scheduled games against the Russian team. The Finnish federation said that no player or staff member would be required to participate in a tournament involving Russia or Belarus. Latvian teams and athletes are prohibited by law from playing against Russian and Belarusian teams.

The men’s World Championship is scheduled to take place in Germany in May 2027. The German Ice Hockey Federation said it was examining the consequences of the CAS ruling, while its head, Frank Lutz, did not rule out the possibility that the country could withdraw as host.