Nicolas Tsolov’s main rival Rafael Câmara gets chance to make Formula 1 debut

Haas have officially announced that they are ending their partnership with Esteban Ocon. The news comes just days after the French driver was dropped from the line-up for the Mexico City Grand Prix, where he was replaced by Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa.

The American team also announced another important piece of news – Brazilian driver Rafael Câmara will make his Formula 1 debut this weekend. The young racer will have the opportunity to compete in his home São Paulo Grand Prix, which will be held at the “Interlagos” circuit.

For now, Câmara’s participation has been confirmed only for the upcoming race in Brazil. The decision on who will drive Haas’s second car in the final three races of the season is yet to be made. According to reports in the Brazilian media, Câmara is expected to retain his seat for the Las Vegas Grand Prix as well, while Hirakawa is set to return in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

The development could also have a major impact on the Formula 2 title fight. Câmara currently leads the overall standings, holding a lead of just seven points over Bulgarian talent Nicolas Tsolov.

If the Brazilian competes in all the remaining Formula 1 races, he will miss the final Formula 2 events. In such a scenario, Tsolov would need just eight points to overtake him and move into first place. The Bulgarian, however, will also have to keep a close eye on the performance of Alex Dunne, who is also close to the top of the standings.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu commented on the decision to part ways with Ocon, clarifying that discussions between the two sides remain confidential.

“Such decisions are never taken lightly. However, we are convinced that this is the best course of action for the team’s future interests,” Komatsu said.

He confirmed that Câmara will be Oliver Bearman’s teammate for the race in Brazil. The Haas team principal expressed confidence in the young driver’s abilities and outlined his expectations for his first outing in the VF-26.

For Câmara, the São Paulo race will also be an important step in his preparations for the 2027 season. The Brazilian already has a contract with Haas for next year, when he is expected to take up a full-time race seat with the American team.