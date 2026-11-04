Raphinha draws level with Lewandowski and overtakes Neymar in Barcelona’s goalscoring history

Barcelona captain Raphinha continues to write his name among the most prolific players in the Catalan club’s history in the Champions League. The Brazilian climbed to third place in the “Blaugrana”’s all-time goalscoring chart in the competition after scoring twice in the 3–0 victory over Aston Villa.

With his latest goals, Raphinha now has 23 goals in total for Barcelona in Europe’s most prestigious club competition. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has the same tally.

The brace against the English side allowed the Brazilian to overtake Neymar in the club’s internal ranking. Ahead of Raphinha and Lewandowski are only Luis Suárez and Rivaldo, who have 25 goals each, as well as the currently unattainable leader Lionel Messi with 120 goals.

The victory over Aston Villa also brought the Catalan side’s captain another significant achievement. Raphinha now has 94 goals in all competitions for Barcelona, drawing level with his football idol Ronaldinho.