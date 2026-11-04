Cristian Chivu: Inter were the best version of themselves

Inter responded in the best possible way to their defeat by Milan, winning 3–0 away to Feyenoord in the Champions League. After the match, head coach Cristian Chivu described the team’s performance as “the best version of themselves.”

The victory came just days after the 3–1 defeat by Milan in the Derby della Madonnina. Inter, however, controlled the match in Rotterdam against Feyenoord, who had previously beaten Como 3–2 and boasted an impressive home record.

“We have certain values, we understand certain things and we apply them on the pitch,” Chivu told Sky Sport Italia after the match.

The coach emphasized that the strong performance had been the result of the team’s organization and intensity.

“We tried to be the best version of ourselves. This time it worked, with organization, intensity and everything necessary for a strong performance in a stadium where it is not easy to play,” Chivu said.

The Romanian explained that the pre-match analysis had focused on correcting mistakes and building on the team’s strengths. According to him, at Inter they constantly discuss the matches they have played, regardless of whether the result was positive or negative.

“Sometimes it works better than at other times; perhaps we understand what is not going so well,” the coach said.

The victory over Feyenoord was Inter’s second in the Champions League this season and increased the team’s points tally to six. The Italian club are 14th in the standings.