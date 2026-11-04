Winnipeg made historic comeback in the NHL

“Winnipeg Jets” produced one of the most impressive comebacks in NHL history after defeating the “Montreal Canadiens” 5–4 in overtime at the Bell Centre. The visitors trailed 4–0 with 2:39 remaining in regulation, but scored four goals, tied the game and went on to win.

Tyrel Bauer started the comeback with his first NHL goal. Forty-two seconds later, Morgan Barron cut the deficit to 4–2, before Kyle Connor scored twice. Connor’s second goal came with 33 seconds remaining and sent the game into overtime. Dylan Samberg scored the decisive goal at 3:30 of the extra period.

“It’s been a long and difficult stretch, but this team believed in one another,” Bauer said.

According to the National Hockey League, this was the latest four-goal comeback in championship history. The previous record belonged to the “Los Angeles Kings”, who began erasing a four-goal deficit with 7:14 remaining in the third period against the “Dallas Stars” on November 10, 2007.

Four goals in 2:06

The “Jets” scored their four goals in 2:06. It was the fastest four-goal run in franchise history. The previous record had been set in 1984, when the team scored four goals in 2:16.

“Montreal” had built its lead through Owen Beck, Josh Anderson and two goals by Cole Caufield. The hosts led 4–0, while goaltender Jacob Fowler had stopped the first 37 shots he faced before Bauer began the comeback. He finished the game with 42 saves.

The victory ended Winnipeg’s nine-game winless streak. During that stretch, the “Jets” suffered seven defeats and two overtime losses. After the historic success, the team returns home, where it will host the “Vancouver Canucks” on November 5 in its next regular-season game.