PSG break Real Madrid’s 15-year goalscoring record

Paris Saint-Germain set a new Champions League record after scoring four goals in 16 minutes and 2 seconds in their 6-0 away win over „Villarreal“. In doing so, the French side surpassed Real Madrid’s record, which had stood for 15 years.

The goalscoring run began in the ninth minute, when João Neves opened the scoring. Three minutes later, Désiré Doué doubled the lead, and seconds afterwards Senny Mayulu made it 3-0. Fabián Ruiz scored the fourth goal in the 17th minute, officially breaking the record.

Real Madrid had set the previous best mark in November 2011. At the time, the Madrid side scored four goals in 20 minutes during their 6-2 home win over „Dinamo“ (Zagreb) at the „Santiago Bernabéu“ Stadium.

The victory over „Villarreal“ also gave PSG a second record. The team became the first away side in the history of the competition to score three times within the opening 13 minutes. The previous record belonged to „Borussia“ (Dortmund), who needed 17 minutes to score three goals during their visit to „Legia“ in Warsaw in 2016.

The match on 3 November 2026 ended with six goals for the Parisian side and no reply from the Spanish hosts. The result has also been confirmed in the official Champions League results.