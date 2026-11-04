Yamal Breaks Mbappé’s Record in Barcelona’s Convincing Victory over Aston Villa

Barcelona recorded a convincing 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in a Champions League match. The Catalans imposed their will on their English opponents, and even the presence of Prince William in the stands could not help the visitors avoid defeat.

Lamine Yamal put the hosts ahead in the 7th minute, and after the break Raphinha took charge, scoring twice to seal the final result. The Brazilian thus played a key role in the Catalan giants’ convincing triumph.

In addition to the victory, the match will also be remembered for Yamal’s new achievement. With his goal, the young Spaniard now has 14 Champions League goals scored before turning 20. In doing so, he surpassed Kylian Mbappé’s previous record.