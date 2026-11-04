Emre Belözoğlu takes charge of Fenerbahçe on an 18-month contract

Former Turkey international Emre Belözoğlu is the new head coach of Fenerbahçe. The appointment of the 46-year-old coach was officially announced by the Istanbul club, which hosts Liverpool this evening in a Champions League match.

Belözoğlu has signed an 18-month contract. However, he is not expected to lead the team in the upcoming clash with the English giants. Instead, Dirk Kuyt – a former player of both Liverpool and Fenerbahçe – will likely be on the touchline.

Kuyt was part of the coaching staff of former manager İsmail Kartal. The coach left his post after resigning in the wake of the defeat to Göztepe, managed by Stanimir Stoilov.

Emre Belözoğlu has a long history with Fenerbahçe. As a player, he represented the Istanbul giants during three separate spells, and in 2021 he also briefly served as interim head coach.

The 46-year-old coach was most recently in charge of Kasımpaşa, and now he has the opportunity to take charge once again of one of Turkey’s leading clubs.