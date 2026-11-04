It is now clear who will referee the Levski–CSKA derby

Nikola Popov will referee the derby between Levski and CSKA in the 13th round of the championship. The match is on Sunday, 8 November, at 17:00 at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia.

The assistant referees to the head referee will be Martin Venev and Todor Vukov. Lyubomir Vushovski has been appointed as the fourth official.

Dimitar Dimitrov will be in charge of the VAR system, with Petar Nikolov serving as his assistant. The match delegate will be Nikola Dzhuganski, who is deputy chairman of the Referees' Commission.

The other more interesting match of the round is between Ludogorets and FC CSKA 1948. Martin Velikov will be the referee.

Georgi Kabakov has also been included in the referee appointments for the round. He will referee the capital derby between Septemvri and Lokomotiv on Friday.