AEK and Real Madrid level 1-1 at half-time in the Champions League

AEK Athens and Real Madrid went into half-time level at 1-1 in a match from the fourth round of the league phase of the Champions League.

The hosts took the lead in the 12th minute. Aboubakary Koita capitalised on an opportunity in front of Real Madrid's goal to put the Greek side ahead.

Real Madrid drew level after an active spell from Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder initially scored, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

A few minutes later, Bellingham officially got on the scoresheet and restored parity. Marc Cucurella provided the assist for the goal.

Thus, the two teams went into the break at 1-1 in the match being played in Athens.