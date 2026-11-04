Rafael Benitez wants another chance in the Premier League

Rafael Benitez has said that he wants to work at a Premier League club again. The 66-year-old Spanish coach spoke to talkSPORT and confirmed that he would accept an offer from an English team.

“I really like the Premier League because of the intensity there. Every match, every ball is a real challenge. It is fantastic. The problem is that I need to find the right project,” Benitez said.

The coach answered in the affirmative when asked whether he would like to receive another opportunity in England. He did not name a specific club he would be interested in, stressing the importance of the project he would take on.

Benitez added that he continues to closely follow what is happening in Serie “A”, La Liga and Ligue 1. The Spaniard is currently part of UEFA’s Technical Observer Group, which analyses matches and tactical trends and prepares technical reports.

His last club was Panathinaikos. Benitez left the Greek team in May 2026, after spending one season in charge.

In the Premier League, Benitez has managed Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle and Everton. His longest spell in England was in charge of Liverpool, with whom he won the Champions League in 2005.

The Spaniard also has experience in other leading leagues, including La Liga, Serie “A” and France’s Ligue 1. For now, Benitez remains without a club while continuing his work with UEFA’s technical group.