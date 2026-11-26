The woman photographed alongside Manuel Neuer during his stay in Brazil is 23 years old, the German publication Bild claims. If the information is accurate, she is 17 years younger than Bayern Munich's 40-year-old captain. Her identity has not been publicly confirmed, while according to the report she probably works as a physiotherapist.

Bild also claims that Neuer and the woman have been close for months. The publication does not cite any official confirmation from the footballer, the club or the woman herself. For this reason, the information about the alleged relationship remains a claim rather than an established fact.

According to Bild, Neuer travelled to Rio de Janeiro on November 15, after which the two continued on to Búzios. They stayed at the Zendaya Resort hotel, where they remained until November 23. Hotel guests told the publication that the two appeared close and spent time together by the pool.

On November 23, Neuer and his companion set off back to Germany. The journey included a helicopter flight to Rio de Janeiro, followed by a flight via Frankfurt to Munich. The details about the route and stay were reported by Bild and have not been confirmed by a public statement from Neuer.

The reports about the trip emerged days after reports of Neuer's separation from his 26-year-old wife, Anika. The couple have two children, with their second son born at the end of August. Their first son, Luca, was born in March 2024.

According to RTL, the separation took place at the beginning of October, and Neuer left their shared home near Lake Tegernsee. Neither the footballer nor Anika has publicly confirmed the reasons for the separation. This means that claims of a possible relationship with the woman from Brazil cannot be presented as a proven cause of the family conflict.

Against the backdrop of the interest in the trip, FC Bayern confirmed that it had allowed Neuer to temporarily continue his recovery outside Munich. Sporting director Max Eberl said:

“He can take a little rest for a week.”

Neuer is recovering from a partial tendon tear in his right leg, sustained during the 2–1 victory over Mainz on November 7.

The new reports also add an earlier episode to the story. Bild claims that the same woman was with Neuer during a trip to Sicily in late September or early October. This information, like the reports about the relationship between the two, has not been confirmed by Neuer, Anika or Bayern.

Sources: bild.de, rtl.de, tag24.de