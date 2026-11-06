Carlos Nasar breaks into top 10 with a 415 kg total

Carlos Nasar has broken into the top 10 of the world rankings for the biggest totals in 2026. The Bulgarian weightlifter achieved a 415 kg total at the World Championships in Ningbo and shares ninth place with Armenia’s Garik Karapetyan.

The difference between the two is their body weight. Karapetyan recorded the same result at the European Championships in Batumi at a body weight of 109.43 kg, while Nasar weighed 94.5 kg. Eighth is Yeonggwan Son of the Republic of Korea with 419 kg at a body weight of 149.23 kg.

The biggest total of the year belongs to Gor Tigran Minasyan of Brunei. In May in Kandahar, he totaled 457 kg at a body weight of 157.03 kg. Varazdat Lalayan of Armenia is second with 451 kg, while Iran’s Alireza Yousefi is third with 445 kg at a body weight of 199.39 kg.

Daniil Vagaitsev occupies fourth place with 425 kg, Liyu Huang is fifth with 420 kg, and Colombia’s Rafael de Jesus Cero Castillo is sixth with 419 kg. Timur Naniev is seventh with 418 kg. Nasar’s result pushed naturalized Romanian Luis Manuel Loret Rodriguez out of the top 10; he has 414 kg.

The total in Ningbo also earned Nasar 1,298 points under the GAMX system. It is used to compare results across different categories and replaced the familiar “Robi” and “Sinclair” systems as of last year. More than 600 points are considered an outstanding achievement, while the Bulgarian’s result is more than twice as high.

The highest recalculated result remains that of Naim Suleymanoglu, who received 1,725 points for his performance in Seoul. Nasar now has two totals of 370 kg or more in his career. The first came in the German Bundesliga, shortly after his Olympic title in Paris. At a body weight of 93.9 kg, he lifted 185 kg in both the snatch and the clean and jerk.

The victory in Ningbo was Nasar’s tenth consecutive win at a major championship. His next competition is the Olympic qualifier in Doha, where his category is scheduled for 18:00 Bulgarian time on December 14.

The preliminary entries for the tournament include 93 weightlifters. The final starting list will be published after the end of the World Championships.