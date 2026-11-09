CSKA top the First League

CSKA defeated Levski 3:0 in the Eternal Derby and moved to the top of the First League. The victory also changed the forecast for the distribution of the title chances, calculated by the Football meets data simulator. The probability of CSKA winning the title has increased by 11 percentage points and now stands at 32%. Thus, the Reds have moved closer to Levski in the forecast, even though the two capital clubs have now swapped positions at the top of the standings. The derby defeat reduced Levski’s chances by 12 percentage points. The Blues, however, remain the favourites for the gold medals, with an estimated chance of 48.3%.

Ludogorets are third in the forecast, with a 16.5% chance of finishing first. CSKA 1948 have been given a 3.1% probability of winning the title. The four teams make up the group of main contenders according to the simulation. The 3:0 victory was achieved in the match from the 13th round of the First League, played at the Vasil Levski National Stadium. CSKA remain unbeaten in the championship, while the victory over their direct rivals secured them first place after the derby.

The Football meets data forecast does not determine the final standings but calculates probabilities based on the results and the course of the season. At this stage, Levski retain an advantage in the simulation, while CSKA significantly increased their share following the direct victory.