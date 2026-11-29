Slavia Prague and Red Star recorded new victories and maintained their commanding leads at the top of the Czech and Serbian championships. Slavia came from behind to beat Baník Ostrava 3-2 in the 16th round of the Chance Liga, while Red Star won 3-0 away at Novi Pazar in the 17th round of the Serbian SuperLiga.

In Prague, the hosts took the lead in the 7th minute through Ange N'Gesan, but Baník equalized with a goal from Artur Musak in the 25th minute. In the first minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half, David Planka put the visitors ahead.

Slavia equalized in the 61st minute, when Emmanuel Ayossi made it 2-2. In the 84th minute, Mikuláš Konečný scored following a shot by Mubarak Suleiman and secured all three points for the hosts. It was the young defender’s first goal in the Czech championship in a Slavia shirt.

„We did not win through quality, but through teamwork. The second half was pure determination,“ Slavia coach Jindřich Trpišovský told Oneplay Sport, as quoted by Livesport.

Slavia have 40 points and remain unbeaten

Following the victory, Slavia Prague sit top with 40 points from 16 matches and remain the only unbeaten team in the championship. The team’s record is 12 wins and 4 draws, with a goal difference of 41:10. In their recent matches, Slavia have combined convincing results with hard-fought victories, having lost 0-1 to Villarreal in the Champions League before the game against Baník.

The Czech leaders’ next league match is away to Pardubice on December 4. Four days later, Slavia will also face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Red Star settled the match before halftime

Red Star claimed their third consecutive league victory with a 3-0 win over Novi Pazar. Osman Bukari opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, and shortly before halftime he doubled the visitors’ lead. Marko Arnautović completed the scoring in the 70th minute.

The victory took Red Star to 49 points from 17 matches. The team have 16 wins and one draw, while their lead over second-placed Vojvodina is 11 points. Novi Pazar remain eighth with 22 points.

„We controlled the match for all 90 minutes and gave the opponent no chance whatsoever,“ Red Star coach Albert Riera said, as quoted by Mondo.

The leaders’ next match in the Serbian SuperLiga is a home game against Železničar Pančevo on December 6. It will be Red Star’s final match of the autumn half of the season.

Sources: livesport.cz, mondo.rs, idnes.cz