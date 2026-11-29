Andrea Kimi Antonelli won the Qatar Grand Prix and recorded his first victory as Formula 1 world champion. The Mercedes driver triumphed at the „Lusail“ circuit in a 57-lap race and secured his tenth win of the season.

George Russell started from pole position and maintained the lead at the beginning, but the race changed during the second pit stops. Debris became lodged in the floor of the Briton's car, reducing downforce and slowing his service. Removing it extended his time in the pits to 10.3 seconds.

Antonelli took advantage of the situation, assumed the lead and held on to it until the finish. The Italian finished 31.476 seconds ahead of Russell, as Mercedes secured a one-two finish. Formula 1 announced the result with the brief message: „Kimi Antonelli wins the Qatar Grand Prix!“

Piastri back on the podium

Oscar Piastri finished third, 33.017 seconds behind, and stood on the podium for the second consecutive time. Max Verstappen finished fourth, while Lando Norris came fifth. Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson and Gabriel Bortoleto also finished in the points.

The race was also affected by a virtual safety car, introduced after debris had accumulated on the track. Some of the drivers used the neutralisation for their first mandatory pit stops, while the Ferrari drivers stayed out and temporarily moved into the lead.

Antonelli leads by 111 points

With one round remaining in the season, Antonelli has 427 points and a 111-point lead over Verstappen. Finishing fourth in Qatar guaranteed the Dutchman the runner-up title for the second consecutive year. In the battle for third place, George Russell overtook Lewis Hamilton, with the difference between the two British drivers standing at seven points.

In the constructors' standings, Mercedes crossed the 700-point mark and now has 709. Ferrari is 188 points behind, while Red Bull and the Italian team both have 456 points in the battle for third place. Red Bull holds the advantage thanks to its greater number of victories.

The final race of the season is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the „Yas Marina“ circuit. It will take place on 6 December and will be the 23rd round of the 2026 Formula 1 calendar.

Sources: sportal.bg, formula1.com