Pochettino edging closer to Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino is close to taking over as Manchester United manager. The English club’s management is holding advanced talks with representatives of the Argentine, who has been the United States national team head coach since 2024.

However, the change has not yet been officially confirmed. Michael Carrick continues to carry out his duties and earlier in the day held a training session at the club’s Carrington base with the players who were not called up by their national teams.

Carrick’s future is expected to be discussed by Manchester United executives at a meeting in Monaco. If a decision is made to part ways, Pochettino could join the team during the international break.

Manchester United’s first match after the club football break is against Liverpool. This would give Pochettino a short period to work with his new team before one of the most highly anticipated derbies in English football.

The appointment would fulfil a wish expressed by Sir Alex Ferguson as early as 2016. At the time, the legendary Scottish manager had insisted that Pochettino should succeed Louis van Gaal at the helm of Manchester United.

Ferguson and the Argentine had dinner together, during which, according to sources close to Pochettino, the former United manager tried to persuade him to take over the club and implement his ideas for changes there.