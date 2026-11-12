Spartak Varna Invites Fans to an Open Meeting

Spartak Varna chairman Alex Iliev is organising a meeting with the team’s supporters, at which the current problems facing the “Falcons” and the direction in which the club will develop in the future will be discussed.

The event will take place this Saturday, 14 November, at 14:30 at Hall 1 of the “Campus” Hotel. Representatives of the sporting and technical staff are expected to attend, and Sergey Serafimov, who has been providing financial support to the Varna club in recent months, will also be invited.

The initiative was announced personally by Alex Iliev, who invited supporters to an open discussion. They will have the opportunity to ask the questions that concern them and receive information about Spartak’s current situation, as well as the management’s plans.

The organisers specify that the meeting will not be broadcast online and that media representatives will not be admitted. The aim is for the discussion to take place in an open atmosphere, with every fan in attendance able to ask their questions personally.