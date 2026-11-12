Barcelona target young talent from Twente! Catalans preparing new bid for Ruud Nijstad

Barcelona are once again showing interest in Twente centre-back Ruud Nijstad and could make an attempt to sign him as early as the winter transfer window. According to the Spanish newspaper “Sport”, the Catalans have not abandoned the idea of signing the 18-year-old footballer after failing to complete the deal last summer.

The Dutch club’s sporting director, Erik ten Hag, recently confirmed that initial talks had already taken place between the two sides. This suggests that Barcelona’s interest is genuine, although there is currently no information about an agreement having been reached.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick plans to use Eric García and Jules Koundé primarily as right-backs. This would create an opportunity to bring in another footballer for the centre of defence.

The German specialist wants to expand his options in this area, where he currently has Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and Andreas Christensen at his disposal. Nijstad is among the players included in Barcelona’s transfer plans.

The young Dutchman came through Twente’s academy and has already made 32 appearances in the country’s top division. His contract with the club runs until 2029, putting the team’s management in a strong negotiating position.

According to the report, Twente will demand around €20 million if the defender is sold. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will take concrete action in January and whether the two clubs will manage to agree on the transfer fee.