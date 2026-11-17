Romelu Lukaku has announced his retirement from Belgium’s national team. The Red Devils’ all-time leading goalscorer ends his international career at the age of 33 with 94 goals in 135 matches.

The Fenerbahçe striker announced his decision in an Instagram post, in which he thanked his teammates, coaches and Belgian fans. “I gave everything I had for the national team... I experienced every possible emotion,” Lukaku wrote.

Lukaku’s final matches for Belgium

Lukaku scored his final goal for the national team on 2 October 2026 in the 3–0 victory over Turkey in the Nations League. He found the net in the 76th minute, while the other goals were scored by Kevin De Bruyne.

His final match for Belgium proved to be the 4–1 defeat by France on 5 October. Lukaku did not play in the matches that followed. He remained an unused substitute in the 4–1 home victory over Italy on 15 November.

94 goals and appearances at four World Cups

Lukaku made his Belgium debut in 2010 and became the country’s record goalscorer over the course of 16 years. He represented the national team at four World Cups and three European Championships, playing 32 matches at those tournaments and scoring 14 goals.

“I will never forget these moments. I am at peace with my decision to stop here,” the striker wrote. Lukaku is the fifth-highest-scoring player in the history of men’s international football, with 94 goals.

Belgium will continue its Nations League campaign in the quarter-finals in March, but now without its leading goalscorer. Lukaku will remain available to Fenerbahçe for club competitions.