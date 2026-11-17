Pyoтr Nesterov was eliminated in the first round of the „Challenger 75“ tennis tournament in Drummondville, Canada. Bulgaria's No. 2 lost to sixth-seeded Swiss player Dylan Dietrich 2:6, 5:7.

The indoor hard-court match lasted 1 hour and 37 minutes. In the first set, Nesterov was broken twice – in the third and seventh games, while Dietrich took advantage of his lead to go up 6:2.

The Bulgarian started the second set more confidently. After exchanging breaks, he managed to turn the score around from 2:3 to 4:3 and put the Swiss under pressure.

However, Dietrich again won Nesterov's serve in the 11th game to take a 6:5 lead. The Swiss then closed out the set 7:5 and finished the match in straight sets.

Twenty-three-year-old Nesterov will receive no world ranking points from his participation in the Canadian tournament. He is currently ranked 283rd.

The tournament in Drummondville is being held from November 16 to 22, 2026, in the „Challenger 75“ category, with the matches played on indoor hard courts.