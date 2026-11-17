Donovan Mitchell scored 39 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Chicago Bulls 126:115 in a National Basketball Association regular-season game. The guard made 16 of his 25 field-goal attempts and added 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. It was his highest-scoring performance since the start of the season.

Cleveland started the game slowly and trailed 31:25 after the first quarter. The hosts, however, won the second period 32:17 and went into halftime with a 57:48 lead. The Cavaliers maintained their nine-point advantage after the third quarter, and in the final minutes they held off Chicago’s attempt to get back into the game.

Tyrese Proctor added 17 points, Payton Watson contributed 14, while James Harden finished with 9 points and 10 assists. Jarrett Allen chipped in with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

After the win, Cleveland has eight victories and seven losses, while Chicago remains at three wins and ten defeats.

Norman Powell finished with 27 points for the visitors. Matas Buzelis scored 23, Jalen Smith recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Tre Jones added 16 points.

The defeat ended Chicago’s two-game winning streak, which had followed eight consecutive losses. In their next game, the Bulls will visit the Brooklyn Nets, while Cleveland will host the Memphis Grizzlies. Both games are scheduled for Wednesday.