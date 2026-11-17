Eight regular-season games in the National Basketball Association (NBA) were played overnight. The Orlando Magic defeated the Boston Celtics away from home, the Memphis Grizzlies won against Washington, while the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets.
Here are all the results:
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Boston Celtics – Orlando Magic 105:115
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Washington Wizards – Memphis Grizzlies 120:136
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Cleveland Cavaliers – Chicago Bulls 126:115
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Miami Heat – Houston Rockets 128:110
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Minnesota Timberwolves – Portland Trail Blazers 106:98
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Denver Nuggets – Phoenix Suns 105:117
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New Orleans Pelicans – Golden State Warriors 115:94
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Brooklyn Nets – Philadelphia 76ers 123:135