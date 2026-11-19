Ecuadorian footballer John Michel Perlaza has been banned from all football-related activities for eight years after throwing a stone at an assistant referee during a match in the third tier of Ecuadorian football. The sanction, imposed by the Disciplinary Commission of the Ecuadorian Football Federation, is in effect until October 19, 2034.

The incident occurred on October 17, 2026, during the match between „Ciudad de Yantzaza“ and „Rio Aguarico“. Perlaza, who was on the substitutes’ bench, threw a stone in the 96th minute. The object struck assistant referee Lenin Giovani Ojeda Nunez in the face, after which the match was abandoned.

The federation said the official sustained serious injuries requiring surgery and that his recovery period had been set at 60 days. „The assistant referee sustained serious injuries that required surgery and a 60-day recovery period,“ the federation said in a statement cited by Reuters.

The Disciplinary Commission found Perlaza responsible for physically assaulting a match official and banned him from all football activities until 2034. The Ecuadorian Football Federation will ask FIFA to extend the sanction so that it applies internationally. This will require a separate decision by world football’s governing body.

„Ciudad de Yantzaza“ was also punished for the conduct of its player and for failing to fulfill its security obligations as the home team. The club must pay a fine of $2,000 and reimburse $4,369.73 for the assistant referee’s medical expenses.

In addition to the financial sanctions, the team will not be allowed to play its next three home matches at its stadium. The decision of the Disciplinary Commission may be appealed before the Appeals Tribunal of the Ecuadorian Football Federation.

In a statement following the incident, the club said it condemned „all acts of verbal and physical aggression“ and that it had removed Perlaza from the squad after his responsibility had been established.