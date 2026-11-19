Real Madrid have extended Aurélien Tchouaméni’s contract until June 30, 2032. The Spanish club officially announced the new agreement with the French midfielder, who has established himself as one of the key figures in the middle of the pitch.

“Real Madrid and Aurélien Tchouaméni have agreed to extend the player’s contract, keeping him tied to the club until June 30, 2032,” the club said in its official statement.

Tchouaméni arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu in the summer of 2022. Since then, the French international has made more than 200 appearances in the white shirt. With Real Madrid, he has won eight trophies, including the Champions League, La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The midfielder is a World Cup runner-up with France from the tournament in Qatar in 2022. His new contract guarantees that he will remain in Madrid until the end of the 2031/32 season.

Tchouaméni’s contract extension was announced a day after Arda Güler’s. The Turkish midfielder will also remain at Real Madrid until 2032, ensuring the club’s long-term commitment to two of its young players.