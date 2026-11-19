Alexander Vezenkov was named the Most Valuable Player of Round 12 in the EuroLeague following his impressive performance in Olympiacos’ 97–95 overtime victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv. The Bulgarian finished the game with 37 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal, while his performance index rating reached 41.

The game was played in Limassol, where Maccabi host their EuroLeague opponents. At the end of regulation, Vezenkov hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer from midcourt to tie the score at 82–82. He added more points in overtime, while Corey Joseph sealed the win for Olympiacos with a decisive three-pointer in the final second.

Thus, the EuroLeague presented yet another accolade for the Bulgarian basketball player. This is Vezenkov’s 19th MVP award for an individual round of the tournament, putting him level with Shane Larkin. It is also his second award of the current season, after he was named MVP of Round 6.

Vezenkov’s 37 points are the second-best individual performance of his EuroLeague career. He has scored more only against Bayern Munich last season, when he finished with 45 points. Against Maccabi, he made 6 of 9 two-point attempts, 6 of 10 three-point attempts and 7 of 8 free throws.

With his performance, Vezenkov moved up to 10th place on the EuroLeague’s all-time scoring list with 3,939 points. Olympiacos retained top spot in the standings, and will host Real Madrid in the next round.