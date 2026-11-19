Pazardzhik will host a round of the Modern Pentathlon World Cup again in 2027. The men's and women's competition has been included in the international calendar as World Cup 2 and is scheduled for May 12-16. This means the city will host the event for the second consecutive year.

This was announced to Maritsa by the president of the Bulgarian Modern Pentathlon Federation, Andrey Kuzmanov. He described hosting the event as one of the most prestigious international sporting events held in Pazardzhik, but expressed surprise at the lack of interest in it among the local sporting community.

The federation's calendar for next year also includes the international tournament for the Hristo Chochev Cup. Pazardzhik will also host national finals in various age groups.

The 2027 World Cup will be the second consecutive edition of the competition to be held in the city. In 2026, Pazardzhik hosted the event from May 13 to 17, with the hosting announced by the Bulgarian Modern Pentathlon Federation and the municipality.

The 2027 international calendar also lists the Cairo round from March 17 to 21, the World Cup Final in Budapest from May 28 to 30, and the men's and women's World Championships in Budapest in August. Pazardzhik is the only Bulgarian city included among the hosts of a round in the main series.