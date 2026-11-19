Yulia Stamatova reached the doubles semifinals at the clay-court tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey, which offers $15,000 in prize money. The 33-year-old Bulgarian and home representative Doga Turkmen, seeded fourth, defeated Japan’s Sae Noguchi and Shiho Tsujioka 2:6, 6:0, 10:8.

The match lasted 73 minutes. Stamatova and Turkmen won just two games in the first set, but responded convincingly in the second and did not concede a game to their opponents.

With the score tied at one set apiece, the winners were decided in a championship tiebreak played to 10 points. The Bulgarian and the Turk missed two match points, but after a mini-break they secured a 10:8 victory.

In the battle for a place in the final, Stamatova and Turkmen will face second seeds Linda Sevčiková of the Czech Republic and Laura Bönner of Germany.

In the singles competition, Stamatova was eliminated in the first round after losing to Italy’s Denise Valente. The match ended after three tiebreaks – 7:6(6), 6:7(3), 6:7(2).