Daren Kirilov set a new national record in the 200m backstroke in a short-course pool. The „DOROSTOL“ swimmer won the event in 1:50.78 during the national swimming championships in Burgas.

Kirilov improved his own best of 1:52.25, set a year ago, also in Burgas. The new result is 1.47 seconds faster than the previous record.

Diana Petkova won two gold medals. The „Sprint“ swimmer triumphed in the 50m breaststroke with a time of 30.23 seconds, then also took first place in the 100m freestyle in 54.29 seconds.

Martin Chihal of CSKA became champion in the 50m freestyle. He completed the event in 21.90 seconds.