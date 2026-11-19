Mauricio Pochettino’s first training session as Manchester United manager was filmed by a drone near the club’s training ground in Carrington. The 12-minute recording was published on YouTube and shows the Argentine coach and his players from different angles and at varying distances.

The players were divided into three groups, and the session can be clearly seen in the footage. The recording was made around half an hour after Pochettino’s first training session began, with media representatives also present in the area at the time, the BBC reports. The drone operator defended his actions and said that the airspace above the site was not restricted for flights.

“The drone remained within direct visual line of sight at all times, did not fly over anyone and did not even come close to people, so the flight was completely legal under the rules of the Civil Aviation Authority,” he said.

According to him, the drone was properly marked, and he held the necessary licences, insurance and public liability insurance. The operator also dismissed concerns that the footage could reveal Manchester United’s tactical plans.

“As far as the leakage of team information and tactics is concerned, this was half an hour after the manager’s first training session began, and there were a lot of media outlets around, so it certainly won’t be the only recording of the session to be published,” the operator said.

Manchester United did not comment on the filming. The club’s media channel also recorded the training session, as it regularly covers the first team’s sessions.

The rules of the British Civil Aviation Authority include a warning that using drones in places where people may expect privacy, such as in their homes or gardens, could breach data protection laws. In this case, the operator claims that he did not fly over people and did not breach the aviation requirements in force.