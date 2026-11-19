Dušan Kosič has named a 22-man Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) squad for the away game against Septemvri in a match from the 15th round of the First League. The match will be played on November 20 at 18:00 at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia.

Parviz Umarbaev and Adrian Kova missed the Black-and-Whites' last training session as they returned from international duty. However, both have been included in the squad for the match against Septemvri.

Long-term absentees Efe Ali, Aleksandar Aleksandrov, Enzo Espinosa and Martin Ruskov remain out of the squad.

Dušan Kosič included Boyan Milosavlievich, Petar Zovko, Adrian Kova, Mateus Brito, Denis Kirashki, Dalil Ali, Andrey Kindrish, Milan Petrovich, Todor Pavlov, Lucas Riyan, Mikha Tardan, Yulian Iliev, Ryan Layton, Ivaylo Ivanov, Parviz Umarbaev, Julian Lamy, Sevi Idriz, Krist Longville, Axel Velev, Dimitar Mrankov, Anton Fase and Junior Burban in the squad.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv will be looking for points in their away game against Septemvri in the capital, with the match being the first fixture in the schedule of the two teams on November 20.