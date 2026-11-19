Olympique Marseille will be without Emerson Palmieri for their home match against Levski in the fifth round of the league phase of the Europa League. The match is on November 26 at 19:45 Bulgarian time.

The left-back is recovering from a knee injury sustained in the match against Toulouse. Palmieri was forced off early in the game, which Marseille won 2-0.

The Italian subsequently confirmed that he had undergone surgery and would be sidelined for several weeks.

“A minor setback... The surgery went well, and now it’s time to focus on my recovery. I will be out for several weeks, but I will come back stronger than ever,” Emerson Palmieri wrote.

Ulisses Garcia is expected to take Palmieri’s place on the left side of the defence. The Switzerland international already started in Marseille’s victories over Bayer Leverkusen and Lens.

Palmieri is a European champion with Italy and a Champions League winner with Chelsea. His absence will leave Marseille without one of the most experienced players in the squad for the important match against Levski.

The Bulgarian side go into the match following a 1-0 home victory over Jagiellonia, while Marseille won 1-0 away at Bayer Leverkusen in the previous round. The match kicks off at 18:45 local time in France, or 19:45 in Bulgaria.