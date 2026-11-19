Carles Puyol is returning to football, but this time off the pitch. The former captain of Barcelona and the Spanish national team has been appointed director of institutional relations and international football at Andorran club Inter Club d’Escaldes.

Puyol will work at the Andorran first-division club, which achieved a historic feat this year. Inter Club d’Escaldes became the first club from the country to reach the group stage of a European club competition after qualifying for the Conference League.

“I want to congratulate the club on everything it has achieved so far. Winning is always difficult, but staying at the highest level is even more challenging,” Puyol said in an official statement.

The former defender added that the club’s new challenge is to continue working with the same ambition and motivation in order to develop and achieve new goals.

Puyol has been living in the Principality of Andorra since the beginning of 2022. Some time ago, he came close to joining the coaching staff of local club FC Andorra after being invited by his former teammate Gerard Piqué.

Piqué is the majority owner of FC Andorra, but Puyol did not take up a position at the club. Now he is joining another Andorran team that has already represented the country in the main phase of a European tournament. His appointment is linked to the development of Inter Club d’Escaldes’ international contacts and institutional work.